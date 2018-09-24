We’ll use your tax prudently, Ruto declares

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has said the government will ensure prudent use of funds to give Kenyans maximum value.

He said wastage will be cut and resources put in projects that will turn around the country. Speaking at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi, yesterday, the Ruto said priority would be given to roads, water, health, power connectivity and education.

He termed the ongoing discourse on taxation healthy, saying it is a fruit of the country’s independence which gave Kenyans power to determine affairs of the country.

Take charge

“We have to take charge of how our development goes forward, which also demands accountability,” he said.

Ruto was accompanied by Water and Sanitation Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata) and James Gakuya (Embakasi North). Others were Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West) and Timothy Wanyonyi (Westlands).

Later, while speaking at an interdenominational prayer meeting at Inkoirienito Primary School in Narok West, Ruto said whatever resources Kenyans contribute must be put in sectors that will better their lives.

He vowed stern action against businessmen abusing the new tax levies on fuel to exploit Kenyans.

“We have asked the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to take action against matatus that will be found to be exploiting Kenyans; their operating licenses will be cancelled,” he said.

Ichung’wa said the decisions made by leaders are meant to propel Kenya’s economy forward.

Murkomen called on Kenyans to appreciate the tremendous development the country has made in the last six years “instead of exhibiting a lot of negative energy”.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be held back by the anger that will not shape our future. We must learn to criticise constructively,” he said. The Senate Majority Leader also urged the media to be fair in its reporting by feeding Kenyans with issues that empower them.

At the same time, Ruto said a new CT scan machine will be installed at the Narok Referral Hospital by December. He said the new equipment is part of the government’s plan to boost access and quality of healthcare in counties.

“We will also supply milk cooling plants worth Sh300 million to Narok County to help farmers get more income and create jobs for the youth,” he said.