ICC on its last legs, US-based law don claims

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

US-based law lecturer Prof Makau Mutua (below) has termed the International Criminal Court (ICC) “an organisation in the ICU”.

He told a conference of international legal experts at Kenyatta University yesterday, that the collapse of Kenyan cases and a bias against African States was proof the court had failed and needs to be reconstituted.

His remarks came a day after other global legal experts attending the conference expressed concern over the relevance and effectiveness of the court.

Prof Mutua, who has been a strong and vocal supporter of the ICC especially during the hearings of the Kenyan cases, said the court has failed to live up to expectations as a legal entity created to wipe out impunity and check international atrocities.

“The ICC has also been more of a heart break to victims of injustice rather than a beacon of hope,” he said.

“However, we do not throw the baby along with the bathwater. Action should be taken to save the ICC from imminent death,” he added.

At the same time, Mutua, who is the board chairman of the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) launched a scathing attack on ICC’s former prosecutor Louis Moreno Ocampo, describing him as a disaster.

“Ocampo ran a sham, he was shoddy and more consumed by theatrics. Some even say he was compromised,” he said.

Ocampo’s successor Fatou Bensouda was equally not spared the flak as Mutua said of her: “Some of the things she has done leave a lot to be desired.”