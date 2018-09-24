Women Rep makes education her big agenda

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Marsabit County Women Representative, Safia Sheikh Adan, has launched a Sh4 million bursary fund for needy children. While launching the project, Safia said the money would be channelled to over 1,000 needy children in over 122 schools. The project will cover the four sub-counties of Saku, Laisamis, Moyale and North Horr.

Adan was speaking in Moyale Girls Secondary School, where she gave cheques amounting to over Sh100,000 to needy children, in a county where education still remains a big challenge.

“I will be assisting every needy student in every financial year with the money I am given through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund, NGAAF”, she said.

She added that she was fully committed to funding any education project to help reduce through education the numerous cases of school drop-outs among young girls to avoid forced marriages.

When Deputy President William Ruto attended a fundraiser, where over Sh5million was rasied, Adan reiterated that her main agenda while in office would be education.

According to a survey done by the National Literacy Survey in 2007, illiteracy levels stood at 61.5 per cent where counties in North Eastern Region contributed 80 per cent in the report.

Kenya has made strides in addressing the problem by providing free primary and secondary education. However, there are some challenges hindering its effectiveness such as limited learning venues, inadequate trained instructors, scarce teaching and learning resources and lack of transport. The education ministry has put in place measures to ensure these categories of learners enjoy a waiver of examination fees.