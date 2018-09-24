Giving adult education a second chance

David is passionate about learning, while he is still a student, he dedicated his entire winnings to start a study centre catering for the elderly, school dropouts and the most needy in Kilifi

Jackline Nzisa @jackie_ nzisa

Meet David Kimani, a 22- year- old university student who is determined to re -write the future of Kilifi residents.

The computer science student at Pwani University is on a mission to fight illiteracy predominantly amongst the elderly in the county through an adult education programme he recently started in the region.

The second runner-up in Blaze Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) 2017, started his unstoppable journey to help adults in Kilifi quench their thirst for education in August 2016 when he founded Second Chance Adult Learning Centre.

It was originally an idea he presented at the Blaze BYOB summit and went on to impress as one of the top achievers in the 2017 competition. Kimani took home Sh500,000 in cash and another Sh200,000 in kind for his business support.

“I am passionate about this. That’s why I don’t regret investing my money in it because I believe if one is in love with something, nothing should stop them from investing in it,” says the Fourth Year computer science student.

The founder and director of the adult school says that being at BYOB was a table-turning experience that exposed him to the realities of business and changed his perception about the process of starting and running a business as a young person.

“I interacted with like-minded people with whom we shared great ideas, created networks. I liked it because I learned a lot,” he says. Second Chance Adult Learning Centre offers Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) programmes.

According to Kimani, the programmes accommodate adults, among them primary and secondary school dropouts, whereby those seeking KCPE pay a fee of Sh5,000 and KCSE cough up Sh6,000 per term respectively.

Literacy skills which incorporate learning how to read and write are offered free of charge. Besides the usual curriculum, Kimani also offers training on entrepreneurship skills training as well as life skills.

“The reason why I saw it important to teach these extra skills is that most of my students have families and at the same time they have to attend classes, which can be hard if they are employed. However if they have the skills to employ themselves, it becomes easy to plan their schedule on when to take care of their business and come to school,” the director expounds.

Kimani says that his motivation to help adults acquire education was inspired by the glaring levels of illiteracy amongst adults in the region. This is compounded by an alarming school dropout rate, mostly as a result of early pregnancy.

“Most people in Kilifi county lack the basic reading and writing skills unlike my home county where many people have these skills,” says Kimani, and he reckons that adult education offers people another chance to do what they love and become whatever they dream of.

Lucy Michael a student undertaking the KCSE programme at the institution describes Kimani as “an angel from God.”

The mother in her mid 20s who dropped out of school while in Form One in 2014, says this is a chance she cannot afford to lose because it’s flexible for her to have time for the baby and classes.

“I dropped out in Form One and could not get decent employment with a Class Eight certificate. After staying out of class for three years I have decided to push harder for the Form Four certificate,” says Lucy.

As he brightens the future of Kilifi residents, Kimani admits that running the institution is not a walk in the park, and says the package of challenges is special.

He cites inadequate equipment as one of the key setbacks in the project, adding that he is forced to hire laboratory equipment from a neighbouring school.

“Despite being as a few as 34 students for both primary and secondary classes, we do not have lab equipment, meaning we have to go deeper into our pockets to hire some from our neighbours,” he says.

Moving forward, he intends to take adult education online in future. “We have online platforms where we have referred students to access KCSE content, however this content is not customised for adults that is where I want to head to,” says Kimani.