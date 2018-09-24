This tax … any husband for hire?

Remember that Polygamy Bill that was signed into law sometime back? And how men embraced it with both limbs and arms. They won, we lost. Not me though. Before I was part of the ‘we’ in ‘we lost’. But with this tax here tax there, I’m officially conforming by default. I changed my mind. I choose to take it as a blessing in disguise.

I mean at this rate, breathing will be taxable and only then will you realise the importance of sharing. Whoever said sharing is caring must have foreseen this VAT issue. Seriously, at this juncture, we can all use some kagukas support. Second wife? Why not, it’s legal anyway.

I mean, wouldn’t it hurt you to know that there is a woman somewhere struggling and you there, just seated alone with your husband idling at that jobless corner at old age? Since you cannot finish one man, wouldn’t you rather share him and have a co-wife to keep you company at that point?

Methinks married women, in honour of tough economic times ahead, should be generous enough and at least agree to share. It’s a win-win anyway. You get to also share the tough responsibilities that come with drunk, misbehaving husbands.

Two wives in a household would be equivalent to sandpaper—the man will be ‘straight’ and ‘smooth’. So, when your good husband feels charitable and decides to take in a second wife, don’t bat an eye, consider it a noble act to one who has not found a good husband yet.

Imagine a world where central province leaders will not have to give tokens to encourage childbirth, imagine a world where a man gives you his salary faithfully so you would plan the expenditure (soon taxes will overtake overall expenditure).

All it takes is a firm ‘Yes’. If these men are led to believe that they can have as many wives as they please, with your consent, maybe they will change, just maybe.

Do this for those of us who have not ventured in the marriage field yet. Yes, you will ease up the ‘traffic’ and when you get in the ark two by two. More single men will be left out for us, yes those of us who can’t share. Now the ratio will take a turn, we would now marry as many men!

Pssst: We don’t complain because we dislike paying taxes. We complain because we almost sure where that money will end up (read producing some series whose story line never ends—NYS/sugar/maize saga part I part II part III, same script different casts).