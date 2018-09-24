Rains spark fears of RVF outbreak

The government has issued an alert of a likely emergence of Rift Valley Fever (RVF) in the coming short rains season.

Veterinary Services director Obadiah Njagi yesterday said the October to December (OND) projected high rainfall is expected to trigger an outbreak of the acute, fever-causing viral disease which might wipe out livestock in the country.

Njagi stated that during the OND 2018 period, most parts of the country will experience enhanced rainfall that will also be well distributed both in time and space.

“This will be more so over North-Eastern, North-Western, Western, Central and the Coastal regions of Kenya. In view of the above, there are possibilities of outbreak of RVF disease and hence there is a need to be on high alert,” said Njagi.

He observed that the March-July rainfall resulted in outbreak of RVF in a number of counties. “Due to collaborative efforts and the One-Health approach, it is worth noting most of the counties only reported the disease in animals,” he added.

In order to avoid the recurrence of the March to July outbreak of the RVF in some counties, Njagi directed county officers to place early warning systems on high alert and bring this to the attention of the field staff, public health, administration and local community leaders.

The October to December weather outlook by the Metrological department indicates that counties in Western, Nyanza, Eastern, Central Kenya, Nairobi; Counties in Central and North Rift Valley , North-Western, North-Eastern, Coastal Region and Machakos County in South-Eastern Kenya will receive enhanced rainfall.

Counties in Southern Rift Valley and South-Eastern Kenya areas are likely to receive near-normal to above-normal rainfall.

“They should also vaccinate animals in high risk areas as a preventive measure and step up passive surveillance. All reports of abortion and deaths especially in young animals should be thoroughly investigated and blood samples sent to CVL Kabete,” said Njagi in a memo.

Field officers, he added, are also required to carry out weather monitoring activities and the report should capture changes in the level of precipitation and any events of flooding.

“Officers should commence public awareness on diseases reporting, personal hygiene and should discourage bare-hand handling of animal carcasses. In addition disease control committees should be activated with immediate effect,” he said.

Early detection of the disease, the director said, is crucial in order to minimise the effects to both human and livestock and also reduce the cost of controlling the disease.