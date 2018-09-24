Maize farmers cry foul over NCPB payment delays

Mwangi Willy @PeopleDailyKe

Maize farmers in Trans Nzoia have vowed to stop planting the crop and instead venture into dairy farming saying that they are tired of government unfulfilled habitual promises.

They bitterly narrated their frustrations to the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Maize Crisis, who conducted their sittings in Kitale on Saturday.

Residents were angered that the national government has been giving empty promises on unpaid dues for their maize deliveries to National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The farmers lamented that they have been forced to sell their property to clear banks loans after efforts to follow up on the unpaid monies yielded no fruit.

“We have resolved to venture into dairy farming because we have read nonverbal communiqué from the government that they are not interested with maize farmers. We have suffered enough and it is time to quit,” said Geoffrey Motei a large scale farmer from Saboti.

In the hunt for intervention by the committee, the farmers asked the members to compel the national government to pay them.

The farmers accused the government of failure to honour its pledge and asked the committee to step in.

They blamed the national government of allowing cartels to ruin their farming activities and denying them the opportunity of reaping from their sweats.

“The government has abandoned us. We are a frustrated lot because we have not been paid for the deliveries to NCPB since last February,” lamented Benson Kidelu, adding that some government officials are working with a cartels to ruin their business.

Some corrupt government officials, they claimed, aid the cartels to benefit where they have not sown. The farmers alleged that unscrupulous businesspeople have taken advantage of lack of market for maize to exploit them.

During a public hearing at Kitale Museum, chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, farmers said lack of commitment from the government to take their plight seriously has exposed them to exploitation.

Kidelu said he is in trouble with a local bank where he secured a loan of Sh12 million to finance his farming last season. He said he was unable to repay the loan due to delayed payment from NCPB.

“Officials from the bank are on my neck. They want to auction my property,” said Kidelu who delivered maize to board in February.