Fuel inflation to play big role in lending rate review

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet tomorrow amid speculations from market analysts that they are likely to retain the benchmark lending rate at nine per cent.

The team met on July 30 to review the outcome of its previous policy decisions and recent economic developments and decided to reduce the lending rates by 50 per cent basis from 9.5 per cent to nine per cent.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge says the team noted that inflation expectations were well anchored within the target range and that economic growth prospects were improving.

“In addition to this, economic output was below its potential level, and there was some room for further accommodative monetary policy. Consequently, while noting the risk of perverse outcomes, the Committee decided to lower the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to nine per cent from 9.5 per cent,” MPC said in a statement.

The meeting was held against a backdrop of sustained improvement in economic fundamentals such as strong pick up in economic activity, increased optimism on the economic growth prospects, favourable weather conditions and continued strengthening of the global economy.

However, this could not be the same scenario. Renaissance Capital’s sub-Saharan Africa economist, Yvonne Mhango argues that the tax-induced inflation on petroleum products and emerging market volatility are likely to hold back the MPC’s hand. Mhango says they expect energy inflation to pick up by nearly one or two percentage points, bringing consumer prices towards 7.5 per cent – which is the +2.5 upper target set by the Government on inflation.

“We do not see them cutting the rates now, we expect them to hold,” says Mhango. The team will meet five before the National Bureau of Statistics release their figures on inflation.

She says the current macroeconomic environment, where credit uptake is low and inflation is tamed calls for further cuts, even as CBK meets under the ongoing resistance by the Government to amendments in the Finance Bill.

Analysts, Mhango says, were surprised that CBK cut rates twice under the rate cap regime, knowing it would work against lending to private sector.

Cytonn Investment Management Plc analyst Maurice Oduor is also of the same view that the lending rates will remain at nine per cent despite the expected inflation after passing of the eight per cent value added tax on fuel.

Oduor says of the six economic indicators that they tracked, only one indicator was negative, two were neutral while three indicators were positive with no change since the last MPC meeting.

Inflation has eased to four per cent from 4.4 per cent since the last meeting despite the currency depreciating by 0.5 per cent mainly due to increased dollar demand as the country edges closer to the expiry of the IMF standby precautionary facility.

“We believe that the MPC should adopt a wait-and-see approach, given the macroeconomic environment is relatively stable. We, therefore, expect the MPC to hold the CBR at nine per cent,” he says.

Oduor says the key concerns now include low private sector credit growth despite having improved to 4.3 per cent in June, and the fiscal deficit, which the government aims at reducing to 5.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product from 6.8 per cent in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Following the passing of the Finance Bill 2018, there are uncertainties which have brought concerns in the effective transmission of monetary policy considering the current interest rate environment.

“We expect the MPC to retain the CBR at nine per cent which will also effectively maintain the current low lending rates to the government,” says Oduor.