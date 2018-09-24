Mega corruption dossier than never was

MCA Gwinso

When the bush is on fire, the chameleon has to run fast. The truth of this was seen in the gusto with which we MCAs reacted to the rumour of the looming slashing of the Ward Development Fund.

The news that funds meant for the Devolution ministry were going to be drastically reduced jolted us into action. There was no way anybody was going to touch the WDF, the nerve centre of devolution, austerity or no austerity.

We quickly engaged the services of a financial consultant to suggest ways and means – not just ways- of protecting our funds. The consultant came up with one major recommendation: recover the moneys obtained through corrupt means.

This recommendation led to the formation of a task force whose sole mandate was to identify corrupt persons and recover the loot from them. This team was led by Chouta Keetu, the County Anti-Corruption boss. You probably remember this was the fellow we, MCAs, appointed after a thorough grilling session.

Also in the team were MCAs Chonjo, Colleta and myself. Our express role was to ensure that no MCA was victimized in the process. “What are the terms of service?” a worried MCA Chonjo asked immediately we settled down to our first meeting.

“If it is charity work, tujue mapema.” Keetu gave him a you-can’t-be-that-naïve look and assured us we would be well taken care of. With this assurance, the look of worry on Chonjo’s face quickly gave way to a broad smile which culminated in him giving MCA Colleta and me a high-five each.

“Now down to business,” said Keetu. “We must go after these masterminds of corruption with the single-mindedness of a cock chasing a hen.” This comparison drew immediate protests from MCA Colleta.

“Are you implying the corrupt are females? That is unfair!” It took the diplomacy of Chonjo to cool her down. Continued Keetu, “We must recover enough much money to pay our sitting allowances in this committee.”

“That is pure wisdom, Bwana Keetu,” MCA Chonjo put in, “You must be a descendant of King Solomon.” “But how will we identify the corrupt guys?” asked MCA Colleta sounding skeptical.

“Madam, leave that to me.” The anti-sleaze boss then gave us his plan of action. He would do a thorough investigation of suspected graft sharks and get watertight evidence. After that, he would hold a press briefing to name them and offer them amnesty if they agreed to refund the loot.

“What will be our role in all this? “ I asked. “To give me backing at the press briefing. You will not need to say anything, however. All I will need is for you to stand beside me wearing faces that show we mean business.”

We all agreed with the laid out plan. We also agreed to keep all our operations secret for obvious reasons. Chonjo, Colleta and I were to work on the logistics of the press briefing.

On the D-day, we entered the press room at our county offices to find it full to the brim. MCA Colleta’s message in the invitation note that a major bombshell was going to be dropped at the event had worked.

Although we had not had time to go through the information to be given to the media, we believed Keetu knew his job. Wearing the meanest of faces, we took our seats with the protagonist sandwiched between us. After a brief introduction, he began his address:

“Mine will be brief, since it is a briefing. I am pleased to inform the world through you, that our county is a corruption-free zone.” I was thunderstruck! What was this fellow talking about? Or was I dreaming?

“Our investigations have revealed that apart from a few cases of financial peccadilloes, we are clean, thanks to the wise leadership of our governor.”

A forest of hands shot up. The media folks were clearly not convinced. However, Keetu ignored them and continued. “Some disgruntled fellows are going round besmirching the name of our county saying it is a den of corruption. We shall expose these liars.

” He was now sounding agitated. “We shall leave no turn unstoned until we get these saboteurs,” he banged the table. “Excuse me, you mean you shall leave no stone unturned?” asked a voice.

“Yes. The briefing is over. No questions.” With those words he sprang from his seat and marched out of the room, amid murmurs from the press folks. We had no choice but to follow our committee boss out. Hatuna deni na mtu. [email protected]