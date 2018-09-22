32 officials from KEBS and KRA arrested and grilled by DCI officials

32 seniors from KRA and KEBS, including KEBS MD Charles Ongwae, were Saturday morning arrested and grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI), for abuse of office, neglect of official duty and willingly permitting the release into the market a consignment of substandard Thai rice.

The 32 who are currently being held at different police stations across the city will be arraigned on Monday.

This will not be the first time the Managing Director KEBS Charles Ongwae is facing sleuths at the DCI.