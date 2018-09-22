English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Migori Gov Obado refuses to eat or drink food not prepared by wife while at Gigiri Police station

K24 Tv September 22, 2018
2,601 Less than a minute
Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Migori Governor, Zachary Okoth Obado, who is spending the weekend in police cells is awaiting to be arraigned on Monday. He has refused to eat any food other than that which is prepared and presented by his wife.

Gov. Obado who is a key suspect in the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, is expected to face murder charges, with detectives still on the trail of other key suspects.

Show More

Related Articles

September 22, 2018
2,500

32 officials from KEBS and KRA arrested and grilled by DCI officials

September 22, 2018
2,649

Maafisa wakuu 32 wa KRA na KEBS watiwa nguvuni

September 22, 2018
2,577

Gavana wa Migori, Obado anazuiliwa na polisi na anatarajiwa kuwasilishwa mahakamani Jumatatu

September 22, 2018
2,519

Kizungumkti cha Pumwani: Mpango wakuijenga hospitali ya Pumwani wakosolewa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.