English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Migori Gov Obado refuses to eat or drink food not prepared by wife while at Gigiri Police station
Migori Governor, Zachary Okoth Obado, who is spending the weekend in police cells is awaiting to be arraigned on Monday. He has refused to eat any food other than that which is prepared and presented by his wife.
Gov. Obado who is a key suspect in the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, is expected to face murder charges, with detectives still on the trail of other key suspects.