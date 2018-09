Kenyans are bracing for tough ahead after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the finance bill into law early Friday. The bill, passed by the National Assembly also reflects the president’s recommendations for a reduction of vat on petroleum products from 16 to 8 % among other amendments.

With the bill taking immediate effect ,our reporter Faizal Ahmed spent some time with Fred Omondi, a boda boda operator to better understand how the new tax regime will impact his day to day life.