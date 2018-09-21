5 YEAR ON: Country marks 5th anniversary of WestGate terror attack

2 terror suspect were last evening arrested in Eastleigh estate, just hours before the country marked the 5th anniversary of the West Gate terror attack in Nairobi which claimed the lives of 71 people.

This as the Inspector General Joseph Boinnet called on Kenyan to be vigilant and report any suspicious individual.

As we mark the 5th anniversary of the attack our reporter Shukri Wachu caught up with one of the heroes of the fateful day, senior sergeant Said Adan Iya and tells us the series of events that led to the infamous siege.