As the debate over the deaths of at least 11 babies discovered at the Pumwani hospital continues, K24tv has spoken to one of the mothers of the 11 babies, whose bodies were discovered packed in a box at the facility.

Revelations that cast a dark shadow over the quality of services offered to mothers at the facility.

Meanwhile a post moterm on the bodies is scheduled for Tuesday next week to establish the cause of death, at the request of the families.