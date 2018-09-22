Obado to be arraigned over Sharon’s murder

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is set to be arraigned on Monday over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

He was arrested and grilled for six hours Friday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi.

Sources said detectives were piecing together evidence to nail the killers of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, a fortnight ago.

“Hon OkothObado has just been arrested after recording his statement… & is currently in lawful custody at Gigiri Police Station. He will be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges of murder of university student Sharon Otieno,” tweeted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Obado’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, said his client was asked to present himself to the DCI but was later arrested for questioning. “We were asked to present ourselves to the DCI but they arrested him. The line of questioning was on murder,” his lawyer Cliff Ombeta said.

Obado was apprehended a day after detectives confirmed, from DNA results released on Thursday, that Sharon’s unborn baby was his.

Last week at the DCI in Kisumu, Obado denied killing Sharon. He was accompanied by his lawyers Ombeta and Roger Sagan, who said their client had indicated that he was also interested in knowing Sharon’s killers.

“He is not involved in any way and does not want to speculate those behind the murder,” Sagana said.

Sharon’s family said Obado had a relationship with their daughter, who was found dead in Kodera Forest near Oyugis town in Homa Bay county two weeks ago. Police said Obado will spend the weekend at Gigiri Police Station.