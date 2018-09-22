Summery vibes

We are approaching our warmest season, which is normally from around December to February, and the temperatures are up a notch. What better way to kick back and cool down than with chilly drinks? Hop aboard the world of slushies – frosty, sweet beverages.

Oh, there’s nothing quite as refreshing as a cold glass of deliciousness in the sun; the height of summery chill! We have some simple, not to mention, healthy, recipes you can make at the comfort of your kitchen in the Uncorked section. We kept it teetotal for starters, but we can’t promise the same soberness the next time we’ll be talking slush.

We also reckon nothing screams vacay more than warm weather. Bored of the Coast? Tired of Naivasha? Why not bypass the over-subscribed usual suspects and check out a hidden spot with an intriguing past? Nestled amid the bronzy Lake Baringo is the Giraffe Island, which is part of Ruku Conservancy.

The attraction may not be drawing massive crowds of sojourners, and it may be a little under-the-radar, but no less for it. Our holiday hunter Harriet James was there and penned a review on page 12.

Go forth and explore! And if you don’t know what kind of clothing will make your vacation all the more Insta-worthy, we have tips on the Fashion section. Cheers!