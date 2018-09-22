Ayodi, Ouma fail to make provisional squad

Kenya sevens captains Oscar Ayodi and Oscar Ouma have failed to make a cut in a 44-man Kenya sevens provisional squad released by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Friday.

The two led Kenya in the quest of setting Shujaa’s best season performance in turns following Oscar Ayodi knee injury earlier in the onset stages of the 2017/18 World HSBC sevens series.

In Ayodi’s absence Oscar Ouma led Shujaa to two cup finals in Vancouver and Hong Kong where he earned Kenya sevens try of the season award following a powerful try against USA in Vancouver main cup semi-finals. Ouma last featured for Shujaa in Singapore while current skipper Oscar Ayodi returned from his knock in the final two legs of London and Paris.

Last season players making the cut owing to green lights upon performance review for eligibility include former Shujaa skipper Andrew Amonde, Kenya sevens team spirit award winners vice-captain Collins Injera and Homeboy forward Jeff Oluoch.

Shujaa top try scorer Willy Ambaka, Kenya sevens best offload’ of the year winner Billy Odhiambo, Nelson Oyoo, Eden Agero, Brian Tanga, Frank Wanyama, Herman Humwa Erick Ombasa and Dan Sikuta complete the 10-man reviewed players list.

Coming in the national sevens squad cut for the first time Homeboyz duo of Brian Wandera and Johnstone Olindi; the two were instrumental in Homeboyz journey to reclaim the National sevens circuit title.

Stanbic Mwamba trio of winger Daniel Taabu, their skipper Eliakim Kichoi and scrum-half Ron Omondi, earned the call-ups due to their individual brilliance that steered Mwamba to Dala sevens wins to finish second in this year’s local Sevens circuit.