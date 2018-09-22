KCB, Ushuru in modest fixtures as NSL peps up.

Title challengers KCB and Ushuru will this weekend face trying moments against modest but difficult opposition at Hope Centre Grounds.

Godfrey Oduor’s slum boys who are 20 points adrift of their next opponents and placed 12th on the standings are keen to finish the season on a high. Black Stars who finished last season on 45 points have five matches to go so far with 40 points in the bag.

“We have witnessed some unfair calls and we have made our concerns known through the right channels. We want to see proper refereeing so that the boys do not feel hard done by. I know we face a quality and seasoned side who have pressure to get promotion but we will work to contain them,” he told People Sport.

Ushuru on 60 points have also had an irregular campaign in the second leg .In the past fortnight; they have failed to pick full points against weaker opponents which have shaken their resolve.

Meanwhile, second-placed KCB meet Nairobi City Stars at the same venue on Saturday evening in what is expected to have fireworks.

John Amboko’s City Stars who are sixth on the log will be buoyed by their good charge in the second leg whereby they have picked at least 18 points.

Coach Elvis Ayany will be under no illusion the stakes involved. “It is a difficult ground against a solid opponent but we are there to fight. We are at a stage where no chances can be taken and therefore we will be ready for this battle,” said the new bankers’ tactician.

Leaders Western Stima on their part will be hoping to pull wide when they meet lowly Green Commandoes at Bukhungu Stadium.