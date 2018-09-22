Relegation dog-fight as SPL final push returns

Bandari have not lost their last 13 matches in the 2018 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) but the team’s technical Director Twahir Muhiddin has said they will not be carried away by such impressive statistics when the team takes on the visiting Nakumatt at Mbaraki Sports grounds on Saturday.

“We’ll not be doing ourselves any favour if we start bragging about the imperious record since it will distract us in our remaining matches of the season. The idea is to continue working hard if we want to increase our chances of winding up second in the league,” said Muhiddin.

Bandari’s last tasted defeat on May 27 when they slumped 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks but Muhiddin said given that the league has lately recorded shock results, the worst the dockers can do is to underestimate Nakumatt.

“You see, Nakumatt have lost their last two matches and we expect them to be a vengeful lot when they come calling in Mombasa. Again, they are safe from relegation and therefore have nothing much to lose,” said Muhiddin.

Bandari start favourites against the super-market side but, be that as it may, their defence line should device ways to keep Nakumatt strikers Timonah Wanyonyi and Boniface Mukeke at bay.

Meanwhile, impoverished Thika United face yet another great test in as far as swimming away from the murky relegation waters is concerned when they tackle Nzoia United at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on Sunday.

Placed at the bottom of the chart, Thika United appeared to have flattered to deceive as barely a week after bruising the egos of Gor Mahia by beating them 1-0, they succumbed 0-2 to Tusker which complicated their survival chances in the top-tier action.

And now that Thika will be treading a the dreary Bungoma setting, it remains to be seen if they have the potential to stand toe-to-toe with the battle-hardened hosts Nzoia are also seeking to make amends after a 3-2 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in their last fixture.