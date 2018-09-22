Leaders Jericho take on Shauri Moyo as Super8 close draws.

With only five rounds left before the curtains come down in the competitive Super 8 Premier League, table toppers Jericho All Stars will be expecting to win their match against Shauri Moyo Blue Stars at Camp Toyoyo Grounds Saturday to increase their chances of lifting the trophy.

This match is one of the eight matches expected Saturday and Sunday at various Nairobi estates grounds.

Jericho whitewashed Melta Kabiria 4-1 at the weekend, to establish a seven-point lead at the top of the 16-team log with 52 points.

The James Nandwa-led side just need three wins from their next last five games to guarantee them the title.

“We are focusing on every game, we know the remaining five games will not be easy but every game we are taking it like it’s a final. We know teams are looking at us but we are taking each game at a time and I know we shall get there” said the former Harambee Stars and Thika United coach ahead of the match.

Second-place Makadara Junior League SA tied on 48 points with Technical University of Kenya (TUK) failed to close in on Jericho after being held to 1-1 draw by Leads United in their last weekend outing. The former will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they clash with Meltah who are placed sixth with 40 points.

Meanwhile, TUK under the stewardship of coach Lukas Aluoch are sitting third with a lesser goal difference could leap to second place and dethrone Makadara from the spot if they win their tough clash against eighth-place Shauri Moyo Sportiff at Kabete Campus.

A 1-0 win over defending champions Kawangware United saw TUK narrow the gap and will be keen for a win against Sportiff to add more pressure on leaders Jericho.