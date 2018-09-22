Mombasa Marathon takes centre stage

Defending champion and 2016 Honolulu Marathon winner, Cosmas Koech will headline this year’s annual Mombasa International Marathon scheduled to take place Sunday.

Preparations are in top gear with over 1,500 local and international athletes expected to participate in the marathon themed ‘run for the girl -child’.

Registration process is currently underway and will close Sunday at 7:00am just before the race begins.

Other notable names to headline the marathon include; Shelimita Muriuki the defending champion in the women’s 42km race, Stephen Mwendwa and Celestine Jepchirchir; the defending champions in 10km race. “We are devoted to ensuring that we provide platforms to our sportsmen and women to perfect their skills through the various sports events we support ranging from football to Athletics,” said Charles Kare, Acting Director – Consumer Business, Safaricom.

This year’s 42km winners will walk away with Sh500,000 each which is the highest since the marathon was launched in 1983 while those who cross the finish line first in the 10km race will each pocket Sh 40,000.

“We expect to have a remarkable event this Sunday. The preparations are top notch and registration process is seamless. The races will start and end at the famous and historic Mama Ngina Drive which is the entrance to Kilindini Port giving spectators an opportunity to also enjoy the scenic view of the ocean.

We are thankful to Safaricom for sponsoring the event at a tune of Sh2.5 million and that is why we have increased prize money for the winners.

We urge everyone to come witness this great event,” said Athletics Kenya Coast branch secretary Felix Ngala. The marathon has over the years attracted hundreds of local and international athletes offering a platform to nurture talents and promote athletics locally and internationally.