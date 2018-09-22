Things small businesses need to be more successful

Rose Muthoni @rosemuthoniN

Friday was the World’s Small Business Day, a period that should be used to rejuvenate the potential in these businesses. Although small businesses are the backbone of most world economies, most of them fail during the first year after launch.

According to statistics, more than 400,000 start ups in Kenya fail almost immediately after launch, and the failure is attributed to lack of or inadequate capital. This is wrong. Businesses require more than money to wade through the murky waters of competition. Remember that businesses need to thrive, not to survive. Here are a few things you require, apart from money, to make your business a success.

Money Smart

A part from having the money, it is wise to know how to invest it, where and when. Startups die for lack of strategy, planning and right execution modes.

Small business investors should be able to predict financial patterns in their ventures, that includes cash inflow, fast moving goods and services and goods that they should never go out of stock.

Time Smart

Joanne van der Walt, the Global Director for Sage Foundation Promotions advises: “Use any spare moment to chase new business but also invest time in yourself, to grow your skills and learn new ones, like sales and marketing. Study your competitors and your industry and figure out what makes your business different. Then, focus on developing your differentiator and delegate with authority. In a word: hustle.”

Understand People

As a business owner, you will deal with different people and personalities, which requires a high level of emotional intelligence.

Studies show that up to 22 per cent of business owners say they are finding and managing good people a challenge. However, good leaders will drop their ego, drop their insecurities and hire someone smarter than them.

People who are better and smarter than you can provide new perspectives and guidance.You think they will be hard to manage because they will constantly be pushing to do more, to develop, to introduce new ideas? That is exactly why you need them in your company and not someone else.

Maximise your resources

Businesses are not always self-reliant, but it is important to maximise the few resources your business has in order to cut operational cost.

Do not buy what you do not need for your business. Do not stretch your business beyond your or its financial ability.

Walt says: “Start small. Don’t rent out office space if you can initially run your business from home.

Only buy office equipment you need to get the job done. Rather, get your elevator pitch and business differentiator just right – that is worth more than an elaborate and expensive marketing strategy.”

Be Principled

Your startup should reflect what you stand for in life. This is what creates passion you do. You would never want to see what you love go down or someone compromise your principles. Principles inspire, guide and support investors as they execute responsible business strategies and operations.