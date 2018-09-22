Riverwood calling

Tell us about yourself

My name is Mary Joy Wanjiku Wagana and I am 13 years old. I go to Tender Care Junior Academy in Komarock. I am also an actress.

When did your passion for acting begin?

I began acting when I was just seven years old. My dad noticed I could act and encouraged me to do it.

What did mum say?

Both my parents were excited upon finding out about my talent, and they always encourage me to work hard at it, so as to become better and better.

How do you sharpen your gift?

I practise as often as I can. My parents also help in making me better. They watch me in action and give their feedback and input.

How do you balance between acting and school?

During the weekdays, or when I’m in school, I focus on schoolwork. During the weekends when I’m at home, and after school too, I concentrate on acting.

Where have you acted before?

In school and church, and there are shows that are currently in production for KTN and Citizen TV.

Who are your role models?

My role models are my mum, dad and grandmother, Mary Munga. They are hardworking, which inspires me.

What’s your favourite subject?

CRE, as I get to learn more about God.

What would you like to become when you grow up?

I would like to continue being an actress because I love doing this very much, and it’s my talent.

Advice to other children?

Have confidence, respect and follow your passion and dream. Give it your best shot.