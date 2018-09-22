Mulure Mike, founder, directorat Blackboy Media

Which is your latest gadget?

My phone, a Nokia7 Plus.

What do you love in it?

It has everything I’ve looking for in a phone, especially in comparison to its price. Recording videos on 1080 with internal memory of 64GB, 4GB RAM and a card slot accepting up to 256GB are some of the things that make me love it.

How does it help in your work?

With it, I have my office in my pocket. I can work from wherever without hitches.

Do you have a gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

I can trade my current phone, maybe for a Nokia 8 or iPhone XS

Your worst gadget ever and why?

I don’t think I have had a gadget I regretted having.

What among your gadgets do you value the most?

I value all my gadgets, but more so, my Sony PMW F3 camera and my phone because of the data in it.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

The Sony PMW F3 camera. It cost me Sh1.4 million.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

I’ll say my phone because it has everything I use regularly, and I have synchronised it with many other devices that I use, plus it’s always in my pocket.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone and why?

WhatsApp, because it offers the easiest and safest way of communication.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

Hahaa… I would confidently be an iPhone XS.

Do you have a gadget you can’t live without and why?

I think I can’t live without my phone. It is my guide on many things and also my mobile office.

Which gadget would you love to upgrade and why?

I use an apple iMac 21.5 inch Core i5 computer, but would love to upgrade to an iMac Pro 27-inch 5K Retina, 18-Core with a Turbo Boost of up to 4.5GHz because it’s my desired editing work station.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or the output?

I look for output, price then brand in that order.

The gadget you always wish you had.

The Rolex Oyster-Tron wristwatch.