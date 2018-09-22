Love born in the newsroom.

BRIDE: NANCY ONYANCHA

GROOM: JOAB MWAURA

DATE: AUGUST 26, 2018

VENUE: SDA MAXWELL CHURCH, NAIROBI AND RECEPTION AT PRIDE INN HOTEL, WESTLANDS

PHOTOGRAPHY: KISS THE BRIDE STUDIOS

BRIDE’S GOWN: GR DESIGNS, HURLINGHAM

CAKE: TERRIFIQ CAKES

How did you meet?

Joab: We met at Citizen TV, where we were working then. I had joined the station in 2010 and Nancy joined in 2011. At first, we were just casual friends and the thought of us dating never occurred until towards the end of 2015.

How was the proposal?

It was a surprise that I organised in my house on March 3, 2017 with the help of our best couple Charity Waweru, a reporter at NTV, and her husband Eric Mwangi, alongside singer Bahati and his then girlfriend Diana Marua.

How long did you take to prepare for the wedding?

Nancy: Immediately after the engagement, we started planning for our traditional wedding, two other private ceremonies and then the wedding. The traditional wedding was held in December 2017.

How did you settle on the wedding venue?

We wanted a place that would provide at least 80 per cent of the wedding services. We scouted around and settled for Pride Inn. It satisfied all the areas we were looking for.

How did you go about the entire planning process?

We chose not to have a committee or a planner, as we wanted our ceremony to be as private as possible. So, the two of us had to do everything while juggling with work, but we set aside days and time for planning the wedding, and it turned out perfect.

Would you say the day turned out as you hoped?

Absolutely. It was a successful wedding since none of the service providers disappointed us. We also achieved a family union kind of a wedding, and this really pleased us. It was a great day for us, our respective families and friends as well.

Where did you go for your honeymoon and for how long?

For two weeks, we visited two different places within the country. I’d rather not say where, but I can say we had great moments.

What’s your advice to couples planning a wedding?

Take your time and save money, and also work within your budget. If possible, avoid coercing people to give you money; it makes people uncomfortable. It is advisable for couples to come together to plan the wedding without necessarily putting pressure on other people.