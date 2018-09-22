Through Ilbisil’s meaty aroma

Until recently, I had never known Kajiado county past Rongai and Kiserian towns. To date, people of Rongai still distance themselves from Kajiado, but truth is, they don’t belong to Nairobi county, hence the ‘diaspora’ tag.

In my trip to the interior of Kajiado, I discovered that to the eye, the county’s treasures are beyond what we usually see in Kiserian and Rongai.

In this expansive county, I had planned a one-week stay at Ilbisil (or just Bisil), where I was doing some faith-based activities. As an excursion journalist, I always had a pen and notebook at my disposal.

On the morning of the material day, I packed a few essentials to set myself for the tour. At the time, I was told that Bisil was experiencing extremely cold mornings and nights, so I had to arm myself well with cold-fighting gear. For the sake of that particular task, I packed a heavy woolen jacket and hood cap, among other items of such stature.

I boarded a matatu from Nairobi downtown and we headed southwards on Mombasa Road. I have to say the journey wasn’t interesting. I was seated adjacent to a woman who almost forced me to hold some of her luggage.

The Toyota Townace van did not have enough space to hold all the passengers’ luggage. Realising that, the woman saw a meek lad who wouldn’t mind giving a hand, albeit unwillingly. But with a smooth road with less traffic, the journey was less of a sail.

After branching off Mombasa road to take the Nairobi-Namanga Road at Athi River, the Kajiado plains came to full view. The flat plains by the roadside gave me a very wide view of the expansive prairies.

Initially, the grasslands used to be migration corridors for wildlife transverse between Nairobi National Park and Tsavo National Park. But extensive human settlement and intrusion have disrupted the pattern. As I was told, private parks and wildlife conservancies have ever since increased.

At Isinya, things suddenly began to change. From the roadside extending deep to the interiors, I could see farmlands. Commercial farming is taking shape in Isinya in unexpected magnitudes. By the roadside, I could see signs of poultry hatcheries, cattle ranches and even greenhouses.

From Isinya to Kajiado town, real estate took dominance. The beauty of the housing projects, most of which were still ongoing, awed me. From my observation, Kajiado will attract a high population in a few years time. The interiors are opening fast.

We passed Kajiado town at later arrived in Bisil. The journey had taken longer than I had expected. A few days prior, a friend had hinted to me about the succulent chunks of roasted beef served at Bisil.

When I alighted from the matatu, an ambrosial aroma of nyama choma struck my nostrils. The smell was the most welcoming gesture. I followed the aroma to its source; a barbecue placed strategically outside a restaurant.

At the restaurant, I choose a dark corner and sank on a coach. I was tired. I placed my order as I scanned through the restaurant. Most of the people inside looked like in-transit travellers. Unfortunately, my order was delivered before I could analyse much of what the restaurant presented.

In front of me glared a three-quarter kilo of boiled beef better known locally as tumbukiza. The juicy meat rested on a wooden tray. I normally say a short prayer before taking a meal but for that, I forgot. I dug into it with the full wrath of a hungry man.

And that was a cherishing moment for me as far as my visit to the humble Bisil was concerned. All I could say is Kajiado is a good place and Bisil is as welcoming as it could be!