SMEs urged to take up insurance policies

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to embrace insurance to cushion themselves against the risks of losing their hard-earned assets as a result of unforeseen circumstances.

Mary Mungai, Commissioner for Co-operative Development said insurance policies would enable SMEs to transfer risks to insurance firms, thus protecting themselves from sudden shocks.

“Insurance for low-income populations, or micro-insurance, is now firmly accepted as an integral tool for poverty alleviation and building resilience in communities against natural and man-made disasters,” she said.

Mungai who spoke during the launch of “Project 555” – a partnership between CIC Group and International Co-operative and Mutual Insurance Federation (ICMIF) –said most SMEs have shied away from purchasing insurance policies mainly due to the high cost of the cover.

The partnership is aimed at increasing uptake of micro-insurance in the country by five million in five years. The project targets five emerging markets such as Philippines, Kenya, India, Sri Lanka and Colombia to increase the uptake. The ICMIF board identified CIC Group and Takaful Insurance as the executing partners for the project in Kenya.

Mungai lauded CIC group for launching micro-insurance to increase uptake, saying:“I am happy CIC has developed a cover to address this market segment by offering affordable insurance products, making the service accessible to all including small businesses”.

Mungai urged farmers to embrace livestock and crop insurance policy to cushion themselves from risks that many times drive most of them back to the cycle of poverty,” she added.

CIC Group Chief execcutive officer, Tom Gitogo said micro-insurance is a form of financial inclusion whose access is necessary for increasing insurance penetration in the country.

“Small-scale farmers, small traders, manufacturers and people generating livelihoods on a small and generally vulnerable scale constitute the base of the untapped micro-insurance market in Kenya. A majority of these belong to a co-operative or welfare group,” he said.

He said CIC has embarked on a mission to increase insurance penetration through enhanced use of technology in enrollment, claims management and distribution partners.

The company is also targeting the informal and rural sector through awareness creation, training and marketing campaigns to increase acceptability.

John Mbitu, chairman of K-Unity Co-operative Society, who also spoke at the function underscored the society’s commitment to creating more awareness among its member farmers on the benefits and the importance of agriculture insurance.

“Majority of the people in this country depend on agriculture for their livelihood, with more than 1.28 million people directly or indirectly employed in the sector. The importance of mutual micro-insurance for such a population can therefore not be overstated,” he said.

Mbitu said co-operative dairy development has been instrumental in securing rural livelihoods in many parts of the country, particularly in Kiambu County, through income generation, agricultural diversification, risk distribution, female empowerment and assured employment.