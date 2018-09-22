PERPETUA ADOYO

The 10th edition of one of the most anticipated events of the year is back. Earth Dance is a top charity music festival that brings together people from all walks of life for a night of dance and fun.

The theme for this year tackles the environment with the slogan ‘Plant peace, plant seeds’. It will happen on Saturday, September 22, at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi from 4pm to 8am. Entry: Sh4,000 at the gate.