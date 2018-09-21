ERC slashes cost of petrol and diesel, raises kerosene by Sh10

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has slashed prices of petrol and diesel by Sh8.80
and Sh7.35 respectively following the enactment of the Finance Bill 2018.
The prices revised to reflect revision of value added tax (VAT) on fuel from 16 per cent to
eight per cent will, however, see Kerosene prices go up by Sh10.71, a move likely to hit
poor households the hardest. Most households use kerosene for cooking and lighting.
The calculations have taken into account the anti-adulteration levy of Sh18 per litre on
Kerosene in line with the Finance Act 2018 that President Uhuru Kenyatta signed
yesterday morning.
Pavel Robert Oimeke, ERC director general said that VAT on petrol, diesel and
kerosene had been revised from 16 per cent to 8 per cent in accordance with the
Finance Act 2018.
“Following the new development, ERC has recalculated the maximum pump prices that
will be in force from September 21 to October 14, taking into account the VAT at eight
per cent,” he said in a statement.
Following the move, a litre of petrol will now retail at Sh116.79 in Nairobi, diesel
Sh108.12 and Kerosene Sh108.41.
In Mombasa, a litre of super petrol will be sold at Sh114.15, diesel and kerosene at
Sh105.50 and Sh105.78 respectively.