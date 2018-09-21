ERC announces new prices that reflect the drop to 8% tax

The Energy Regulatory commission has revised downwards the prices of fuel commodities from 16% to 8% .

A statement from the energy regulator says ERC recalculated the maximum pump prices that will be enforced starting today to 14th October ,taking into account the 8% VAT.

As a result, pump prices per litter in Nairobi for super petrol ,diesel and kerosene drop by ksh.8.80, ksh7.35, and ksh10.71 respectively .This translates to ksh.116.79 for super petrol ,ksh.108.12 for diesel and ksh.108.41 for kerosene in Nairobi.

Further, the calculations have taken into account the anti-adulteration levy of kshs.18 per litre on kerosene in line with the finance act 2018.

In Mombasa a litter of super petrol will retail at ksh.114.15 for diesel ksh105.50 and a litter of kerosene will retail at ksh.105.78.

In Kisumu a litter of super petrol will retail at 118.25 diesel will go for ksh109.81 with a litter of kerosene retailing at 110.09.