English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

ERC announces new prices that reflect the drop to 8% tax

K24 Tv September 21, 2018
2,492 Less than a minute

The Energy Regulatory commission has revised downwards the prices of fuel commodities from 16% to 8% .

A statement from the energy regulator says ERC recalculated the maximum pump prices that will be enforced starting today to 14th October ,taking into account the 8% VAT. 

As a result, pump prices  per litter in Nairobi for super petrol ,diesel and kerosene drop by ksh.8.80, ksh7.35, and ksh10.71 respectively .This translates to ksh.116.79 for super petrol ,ksh.108.12  for diesel and ksh.108.41 for kerosene in Nairobi. 

Further, the calculations have taken into account the anti-adulteration levy of kshs.18 per litre on kerosene in line with the finance act 2018.

In Mombasa a litter of super petrol will retail at ksh.114.15  for diesel  ksh105.50 and a litter of kerosene will retail at ksh.105.78.

In Kisumu a litter of super petrol will retail at 118.25 diesel will go for ksh109.81 with a litter of kerosene retailing at 110.09.

Show More

Related Articles

September 21, 2018
2,488

Nairobi Governor Sonko forms task force to probe mismanagement claims 

September 21, 2018
2,503

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs into law the Finance Bill 2018

September 21, 2018
2,485

86 People feared dead in ferry tragedy in Lake Victoria, Tanzania

September 21, 2018
2,487

County Govt in tussle with Mt. Kenya Wholesalers over revoked licence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.