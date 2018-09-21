English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

86 People feared dead in ferry tragedy in Lake Victoria, Tanzania

K24 Tv September 21, 2018
At least 86 people are feared dead and an unknown number still missing when a ferry capsized in the Tanzanian side of Lake Victoria on Thursday.  

Government officials fear the final death toll could be  more than 200.

Recovery efforts resumed this morning after being halted overnight,
it is thought that  the overloaded vessel tipped over when crowds on board moved to one side as it docked.

Initial estimates showed that the MV Nyerere was carrying more than 300 people onboard before it went down in the afternoon just a few metres from the dock in Ukerewe district, according to National Ferry Services Operator Temesa.

