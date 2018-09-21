County Govt in tussle with Mt. Kenya Wholesalers over revoked licence

The County Government of Kitui may be forced to part with over 50M in fines for allegedly revoking the trading license of Mt. Kenya whole sellers without following due process.

It is alleged that on 3rd August 2018, Kitui county government revoked the trading license of the multi-million store in Kitui town on grounds that the warehouse was not well lit and required ventilation adjustments.

The trader alleged ethnic discrimination, claiming powerful political and business cartels out to lock him out of business in the county. the matter is however expected to come to a close on 11th october 2018.