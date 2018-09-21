English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

County Govt in tussle with Mt. Kenya Wholesalers over revoked licence

K24 Tv September 21, 2018
2,488 Less than a minute

The County Government of Kitui may be forced to part with over 50M in fines for allegedly revoking the trading license of Mt. Kenya whole sellers without following due process.

It is alleged that on 3rd August 2018, Kitui county government revoked the trading license of the multi-million store in Kitui town on grounds that the warehouse was not well lit and required ventilation adjustments.

The trader alleged ethnic discrimination, claiming powerful political and business cartels out to lock him out of business in the county. the matter is however expected to come to a close on 11th october 2018.

Show More

Related Articles

September 21, 2018
2,488

Nairobi Governor Sonko forms task force to probe mismanagement claims 

September 21, 2018
2,503

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs into law the Finance Bill 2018

September 21, 2018
2,492

ERC announces new prices that reflect the drop to 8% tax

September 21, 2018
2,485

86 People feared dead in ferry tragedy in Lake Victoria, Tanzania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.