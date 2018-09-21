StarTimes acquires broadcasting rights for UEFA Europa League

Pay TV provider StarTimes Media has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for UEFA Europa League. This will see the broadcaster air 205 live soccer matches during each of the three seasons that will run until 2021.

The media rights will run across all platforms including pay television and online mobile application enabling subscribers to access the premium European Club Competition both at the comfort of their homes and on the go.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, StarTimes Marketing and PR Director Japhet Akhulia noted the brand’s progressive efforts to secure content that continues to distinguish StarTimes as the home for Premium sports content at the most affordable subscription rates in the market.

“The acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights for the UEFA Europa league for the next three seasons is very strategic as this is a culmination of our dedicated efforts to continue airing premium sports content while remaining affordable for the majority of Kenyans who want to enjoy at the comfort of their homes and flexibility through the StarTimes mobile APP,” said Akhulia.

The development adds to the already rich football action available on the StarTimes platform, which includes broadcast rights to the on-going German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Ghana Super League as well as the FIFA Club World Cup which is expected to kick off in December.

StarTimes has dedicated five channels to the rich footballing action, three of them being High Definition (HD) which includes World Football (HD), Sports Premium (HD), Sports Arena (HD), Sports Focus and Sports Life. The channels will have additional offerings including multi-language commentary in English, Kiswahili and French.

With the broadcast rights extending to availability of the matches on the StarTimes mobile application, soccer fans will be in a position to stream live matches on Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD) and Ultra High Definition (UHD).

StarTimes subscribers will enjoy the UEFA Europa league and other top tier soccer leagues from as little as Sh599 per month on basic bouquet. Other bouquets include Classic and Unique bouquet that retail at Sh999 and Sh1,499 respectively. Subscribers on the lowest bouquet – Nyota Bouquet that retails at Sh259 per month will access also enjoy access to select matches.

The same will be available from as little as Sh899 on Smart bouquet and Sh1,499 for Super bouquet on the StarTimes satellite television platform.

The company’s flexible subscription payment options continues to allow subscribers the freedom to pay conveniently daily, weekly or on a monthly basis in an effort to ensure fans do not miss a single match.

Of the four bouquets available on the StarTimes terrestrial technology platform, subscribers pay a daily fee of as low as Sh22 on Nyota bouquet, Sh50 on Basic bouquet, Sh83 on Classic bouquet or Sh125 for Unique bouquet.

Weekly charges on Nyota, Basic, Classic and Unique bouquets are Sh86, Sh200, Sh333 and Sh500 respectively.

StarTimes subscribers on the satellite television platform are also in a position to access three of the available bouquets at a daily rate of Sh37 for Nova bouquet, Sh75 for the Smart bouquet and Sh125 for the Super bouquet.

Weekly charges on Nova, Smart and Super bouquets are Sh150, Sh300 and Sh500 respectively.

“During the three UEFA Europa League seasons, we will have broadcasted up to 615 live soccer matches this in addition to the over 20 weekly live matches available from the broadcast of the top tier soccer leagues which presents rich offering for every soccer fan in the country,” concluded Akhulia.