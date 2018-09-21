Antics in House stained the legislative process

The Finance Bill proposals recommended by the President—whose bone of contention was the eight per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products—were yesterday passed in a chaotic Parliament session reminiscent of the biblical Towel of Babel.

The legislators disregarded the rules of the august House, tossed reason and sobriety out of the window and engaged in rowdy scenes and political grandstanding. The matters were not helped by the chair of the Committee of the whole House who seemed overwhelmed.

The biggest loser in what was clearly a political contest is Wanjiku. Passing the bill always meant Kenyans would face heavier tax-burden. Kenyans must now brace themselves for tough times ahead as the cost of living is bound to sharply rise with basic commodity prices already high.

MPs had demonstrated self-love by passing the Supplementary Budget after being assured their wish to have National Government Constituency Development Fund and other perks would be left intact. However, they failed to raise the requisite two-thirds majority to overturn the President’s memorandum.

In its determination to push through the bill by hook or crook, the Executive—through House leadership—clearly appeared at variance with the wishes of the public.

Though we understand the Executive’s dilemma in balancing between raising revenue for key development projects and cushioning Wanjiku from over-taxation, the socio-economic and political ramifications of the path taken will be far-reaching.

But all may not be lost. As a nation we can still engage the reverse gear, pause and introspect on the slippery economic path ahead and come to a win-win formula to fund development while still loading bearable burden on the taxpayer.

And though the MPs aimed at enacting laws that ensure citizens benefit from government through tax revenue, yesterday conduct fell far short of expectations.

The absence of decorum, the shameful drama and the shenanigans demonstrated were totally out of order. MPs must constantly be aware they carry the country’s image as the legislative arm of government, and behave accordingly.