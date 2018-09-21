What does the National Housing Development Fund offer?

Adelaide Waithera

During the Financial Year 2018/19 budget speech, Kenyans were presented with the government’s proposal to fund the ‘Housing Pillar’, one of the Big Four agenda, using contributions from employers and employees.

The Finance Bill 2018 proposed that employers should contribute one per cent of monthly gross emoluments to the National Housing Development Fund (NHDF) for each employee, subject to a maximum of Sh5,000. The employer shall also be required to deduct one per cent from the employee’s earnings and remit to the fund on behalf of the employee.

The proposal has faced a lot of resistance from the public. The employers are against introduction of contribution towards the NHDF mainly because this would increase the wage bill. Employees on the other hand are opposed to the proposed contribution for several reasons; first, it is not clear whether all contributors to the fund would eventually benefit from it.

Second, the public is afraid that the funds may be misappropriated. Third, some employees are already servicing mortgages for houses they have acquired privately and would still be compelled to contribute to the fund and lastly, this contribution is only imposed on employees and employers not on the rest of the public.

The government seems keen on pushing this agenda. In the President’s submissions to the National Assembly on ‘The Finance Bill 2018’, he is seen to repackage the amendment to the Employment Act, in a way that demonstrates how contributions to the NHDF will benefit all employees. The recommendations have been adopted by the National Assembly.

It is now clear that all employees who contribute will benefit from NHDF. Employees who do not use their contributions to finance the purchase of a house under the affordable housing scheme will get a monetary refund.

After 15 years of making contributions or upon attaining retirement age before completing 15 years, the employer and employee contribution, topped up with a return on the money, will be refunded using one of the following means; One, being transferred to a registered pension scheme.

Two, being transferred to a person eligible for affordable housing. Three, being transferred to spouse or dependent children of the employee; or four, being paid out in cash.

However, where contributions are paid out in cash, it will be subject to tax. This would be unfair for individuals who do not get a house under the affordable housing scheme as those who utilise their contributions to finance purchase of a house will not suffer tax.

In addition, this amendment to ‘The Finance Bill 2018’ increases the rate to be applied in computing the contributions from 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The sum of contributions from employer and employee will be capped at Sh5,000.

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2018 also introduced an ‘affordable housing relief’ from tax equal to 15 per cent of gross emoluments subject to a limit of Sh9,000 per month to be enjoyed by those who are eligible to apply, have applied or are saving for a purchase under the affordable housing scheme but have not been allocated a house. This relief may reduce tax payable by an employee by a larger amount than the amount they contribute to NHDF.

It is yet to be seen whether these additional regulations will make the public more receptive of the idea of contributing towards the NHDF, especially in light of the current economic times of a very high cost of living.

There is need to further clarify how the NHDF will operate, in order to create confidence in it and to reduce the level of suspicion that the public has in this proposal. – The writer is a senior tax consultant at Ernst & Young. However, views expressed are not necessarily those of EY.