VAT will hit low income earners harder

Issa Zuberi

On September 13, President Uhuru Kenyatta referred the Finance Bill 2018 back to Parliament with a memorandum proposing to the House a 50 per cent reduction on the unpopular VAT on petroleum products from 16 per cent and promised expenditure cuts across government departments.

Parliament had passed the bill with amendments in which they called for suspension of the implementation of the 16 per cent VAT on fuel for another two years citing high cost of living.

However, National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich went ahead to implement the law despite the proposed amendments by the House, a move which caused a huge public outcry.

The stage was set for a tug-of-war between President Uhuru Kenyatta and MPs yesterday over the proposals contained in the memorandum over VAT.

The House was divided on whether to go with the general feeling of Kenyans that the introduction of this tax will be punitive and push for no tax on petroleum products or back the President’s position in a bid to be fund the government’s budget.

The President’s intervention to have VAT lowered to eight per cent has appeased only a few, with many, especially low income earners, feeling that it is still too high.

While the cost increase will be borne by the entire population, it is expected that low income earners will be disproportionately affected, as the segment least able to cope with the increased cost of living. This will not augur well for the mwananchi, currently stretched by high cost of living.

The general argument is that the cost of living is too high, and pump prices are already at wallet — bursting levels as it were.

There is also a general feeling that revenues collected are not put to use for the benefit of Kenyans given the many reports of misappropriation of funds.

With Parliament now having passed the President’s memorandum proposing for 8 per cent VAT, Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets and the pinch is expected to be hard felt by low income earners.

The 8 per cent VAT on petroleum products will be calculated on the cost of the product which includes any taxes and levies paid on import.

The cost of fuel is determined by the global oil prices so an increase in global prices with further compound the cost of fuel.

To cushion mwananchi from the increasing cost of living, the government should reduce tax hikes to manageable level, bring more people into the tax net while ensuring that revenue collected is prudently spent to reap higher benefits for Kenyans while sealing loopholes for revenue leakage and misappropriation. – The writer is a senior tax advisor with Ernst & Young. However, views expressed are not necessarily those of EY.