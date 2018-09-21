Furious MPs threaten to impeach Muturi over bill

Dinah Ondari, Mercy Mwai and Roy Lumbe @PeopleDailyKe

MPs who who were opposed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s memorandum on the Finance Bill yesterday threatened to impeach Speaker Justin Muturi for overseeing the passing of the controversial amendments. Angered by the manner in which the bill sailed through, the MPs also vowed to challenge it in court.

They accused Muturi, Leader of Majority Aden Duale his Minority counterpart John Mbadi and Minority Chief Whip Junet Mohammed of forcing through the amendments.

“This was a special sitting to discuss issues of national importance. It turned into a dictatorship,” said Laikipia Women’s Rep Catherine Waruguru.

Among the MPs who called for Muturi’s impeachment include Steven Mule (Matungulu), John Lomenen (Turkana South) and Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita).

The MPs claimed Duale had mobilised MPs to walk out of the Hosue to deny them the two thirds threshold to overturn Uhuru’s eight per cent tax proposal for petroleum products. But Duale dismissed the MPs as jokers.

“Law making is not about clapping and shouting. They took the House to a new low and I apologise on their behalf,” he said in reference to the chaos during the vote.

He said he was confident the President would today sign the bill into law. In Nakuru, residents criticised MPs for passing the tax proposals saying they had given the government a free hand to raid Kenyans’ pockets.

“MPs had the chance to shoot down the bill but failed Kenyans,” said Nakuru Traders Association chairman Simon ole Naisieku.