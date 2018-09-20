Murkomen faults proposal to scrap Senate, MCA posts

Dinah Ondari @dinahondari

Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed as ill-informed a proposal by Soy MP Caleb Kositany to scrap Senate, MCA and Nominated MP seats.

Instead, the Elgeyo Marakwet senator said, it is the National Assembly that should be scrapped as its wage bill is higher than that of Senate.

“What the MP who has been going around claiming he wants to scrap the Senate does not know is that whatever amendment he wants to propose must pass through Senate,” said Murkomen.

“And if you wanted to reduce the wage bill, it is simple to determine which of the two Houses is crowded,” he added.

His remarks come after Kositany wrote to National Assembly Speaker requesting for legal help in drafting a bill seeking to reduce parliamentary representation through to amendment to the Constitution. The MP argued that the move would save the taxpayer Sh3 billion annually.

Meanwhile, Murkomen said the Senate will be holding inaugural sittings outside Parliament in Uasin Goshu county starting next week.

The move is meant to strengthen the Houses’ relations with the counties.

Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki said the House resolved to occasionally hold its plenary and committee sittings in the counties as the institution mandated to protect the interest of the devolved units.

The sittings will also provide senators with an opportunity to interact directly with the county governments and the citizens to understand their challenges, he said.