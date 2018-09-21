Governors seek Uhuru audience over budget cuts

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Governors have sought an urgent meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the proposed budgets cuts to counties, saying the move will hurt ongoing projects.

Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Josphat Nanok expressed reservations over the proposed funding cuts and reached out to State House to iron out the matter.

“The council has sought an urgent meeting with the President Kenyatta to discuss the proposed budget cuts and the impact on service delivery in counties,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The meeting between CoG ad the President will provide the former an opportunity to lobby against cuts.

County governments, State departments, Parliament and National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) are among areas targeted for budgets cuts as the National Treasury seeks cash to plug a Sh600 billion financial deficit.

The plan to reduce county allocations comes despite counties having been pushing for more funds over the last few years. Much of counties’ revenue goes to recurrent expenditure, leaving little for development projects.

Last week, the President announced a series of austerity measures on non-priority expenditures such as hospitality, foreign and domestic travel and seminars.

“I have proposed wide-ranging cuts in spending as well as austerity measures across all arms of government,” he said.

The President’s memorandum to the National Assembly rejecting the scrapping of 16 per cent levy on petroleum products contained new taxes on other goods and services.

It includes tax increases on mobile money transfers, sport betting wins and banks transaction , sparking uproar from taxpayers.