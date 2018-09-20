A MESSY LEGISLATION:Kenyatta’s memo acrimoniously approved as naysayers  disrupt session

The National Assembly has approved president Uhuru Kenyatta’s controversial memorandum proposing a fuel levy of 8 percent among other revenue raising measures.

In an acrimonious debate marred by chaos, name calling and dissent MPs opposed the unpopular clause in a unanimous no vote but rejected officially.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi while under guard from the sergeant at arms and proponents of the memorandum moved the vote that divided the house down the middle in the afternoon session.