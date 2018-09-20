English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

A MESSY LEGISLATION:Kenyatta’s memo acrimoniously approved as naysayers  disrupt session

K24 Tv September 20, 2018
The National Assembly has approved  president Uhuru Kenyatta’s controversial memorandum  proposing a fuel levy of 8 percent among other revenue raising measures.

In an acrimonious debate marred by  chaos,  name  calling and dissent MPs opposed the unpopular clause in a unanimous no vote but rejected officially.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi while under guard from the sergeant at arms and  proponents of the memorandum  moved the vote that divided the house down the middle in the afternoon session.

 

