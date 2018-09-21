Court frees Kibwezi MP, wife on Sh2m cash bail

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba and his wife Angela Mwende have finally been released on bail after spending three days in police custody. Senior residence magistrate Hellen Onkwany released them on a Sh2 million cash bail.

The two were also ordered to deposit their travelling documents in court and not to leave the country without the court’s permission. The warrant of arrest against them was also lifted. Musimba and his wife face four counts of conspiracy to defraud, stealing and money laundering.