WANJIKU’ S DEFENDERS: Section of MPs accuse Duale,Mbadi of compromising debate

Members of Parliament from both sides of the debate employed a number of strategies to either pass or overturn the amendments in the president’s memo that reduced value added tax on fuel to 8%.

Efforts to lobby members to support the different stands were evident before the vote and at one point Jubilee party secretary general Raphael Tuju was spotted around the chambers as house leaders Aden Duale and John Mbadi ensured the opponents did not get the majority threshold to defeat the President’s memorandum