Cops seize Sh300m heroin in Kikambala

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Police have seized some 92 kilogrammes of heroin valued at about Sh300 million in a residential estate in Kikambala area of Kilifi county. The drugs were recovered yesterday in a private house belonging to a suspected female drug trafficker who is on the run.

The drugs wrapped in black and white paper bags labeled as “Platinum Hawk 777” were recovered stashed in two black suitcases.

The raid was undertaken by multi-agency team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Narcotics Police Unit from Nairobi who raided the home in the wee hours of Thursday.

Kikambala Housing Estate managing director Shahame Aziz said they had sold the house four years ago and the owner later rented it to a female. Aziz distanced his company from the drug business and promised to cooperate with the police in their investigations.

“As the owners of the estate, we are not involved in drugs business and we want to assure the police that we will cooperate with them to have such incidents not happening again,” Aziz said.

Coast Region police Commander Noah Mwaivanda said samples of the drugs have been taken to the Government Chemist to ascertain if indeed it is heroin. He declined to divulge more details saying investigations on the same are still ongoing and would let media know more once the probe is over.

The heroin was moved to the Mombasa Police headquarters under heavy security as efforts to arrest suspected dealers were mounted.