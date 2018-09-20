UNSUNG HEROES: Freda Shibonje midwifed Mama Ngina Kenyatta in 1961

October 26th, 1961…a baby boy was born at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi…57years later the midwife who attended to his mother vividly remembers the events of that day.

80 year old Freda Shibonje, recalls how a heavily pregnant Mama Ngina Kenyatta arrived at the maternity wing accompanied by her husband the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Dennis Matara tells us her story on our weekly segment -Unsung Heroes.