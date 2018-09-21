IEBC faults Speaker on ‘hasty’ Embakasi South seat order

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now called for withdrawal or suspension of writs (legal order) on Embakasi South by-election.

This is owing to the existence of a court stay order for Embakasi South, with IEBC asking the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi to have the writs withdrawn or suspended.

“The law requires that a by-election be conducted within 90 days of a notice vacancy by the Speaker. In view of the court’s stay order, we have written to Muturi to ask that the writ on Embakasi South be withdrawn or suspended. We have no stay orders for Ugenya Member of the National Assembly seat,” IEBC posted on its twitter account yesterday.

On Monday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati acknowledged receiving writs from the Speaker for Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies and that the commission would immediately commence preparations for by-elections.

The Ugenya seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal nullified Christopher Karan’s win on the basis on irregularities during last year’s elections.

Court of Appeal last month upheld a High Court’s decision to nullify Karani’s election, saying irregularities subverted the will of voters.

On the other hand, the Embakasi South Member of the National Assembly seat fell vacant after Court of Appeal quashed Julius Mawathe’s win last year, following an appeal by former legislator, Irshad Sumra.