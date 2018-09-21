Kidero arrested after EACC raid his house

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Embattled former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was yesterday arrested and questioned for over four hours by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives in connection with an embezzlement case he was charged with over a month ago.

Sleuths raided his Muthaiga residence at dawn, carted away documents and later took him to his private offices at Eldama Park in Westlands where he was questioned for hours and more files seized.

Investigators said they are seeking more documentary evidence involving the county funds misuse case the former governor is facing together with six others. However, an irritated Kidero accused EACC of harassment.

“This is harassment and violation of my rights and I will not take this lying down. They say they are looking for documents, they should have had documents before arresting me. They were here before 6am,” he said.

Detectives sought bank documents and records of companies flagged as having irregularly received Sh213 million.

Kidero and the six co-accused are said to have embezzled Sh213 million between January 16, 2014, and January 25, 2016 by authorising payment to various companies for services not rendered.

“I was arrested on August 9. We have been to court twice. There has been no evidence so far adduced. This morning EACC came with a search warrant to my house.

It would appear to me that they are looking for evidence because they never had evidence to arrest me in the first place. They should have had enough evidence before arresting me,” said Kidero.