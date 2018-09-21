Man lynched by mob after killing son, 3, in furnace

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Shock and grief have gripped Molo after a 36-year-old man allegedly threw his three-year-old son into a burning furnace before he was lynched by an angry mob on Wednesday night.

The toddler’s mother, Margaret Wairimu, told journalists at their home at African Farm that her husband, Joseph Ndirangu, arrived home drunk and an argument arose between them.

“He wanted to attack me but I rushed out leaving our twin babies with him. I never would have thought he was going to hurt them,” she said.

She sought refuge at a neighbour’s home who escorted her back. “When we arrived, we only saw one child who was hiding in a corner visibly shaken,” said Nduati Njihia, a neighbour.

“The noise had woken up other neighbours who rushed to the home to find out what was happening,” he added.

Upon being asked where the other child was, he pointed at a charcoal kiln near the home where the body of the little boy lay burning.

“Irate villagers then descended on him with all manner of weapons killing hin on the spot,” Kuresoi North Deputy County Commissioner Felix Wafula said.

He warned residents against taking the law into their hands but should instead inform police for the suspect to be arrested.

“We have a constitution in this country and it is very clear. He should have been arrested and charged in court,” he said.