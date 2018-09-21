Taxes only viable if used for economic stimulation

Let’s face it folks! The Finance Bill 2018 is proposing radical tax policies including introducing Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, reduction of gambling taxes, higher tax rates for money transfer transactions and internet services.

With the Big Four agenda and capital intensive infrastructural projects, budget deficit and a ballooning public debt, the planned fiscal reforms may be here to stay. Raising taxes may hurt or create a vibrant economy depending on how the collected revenue is spent.

The tax proposals embedded in the Bill may be realistic if the revenue collected is spent on programmes that lead to stimulation of the economy. The economy is, however, likely to be hit hard if the revenue will only be spent on recurrent expenditure.

Kenya has recorded global internet traffic due to increased penetration of internet enabled smartphones. Therefore, the proposed 15 per cent excise duty on telephone and internet data services is undoubtedly a goldmine.

Further, being a market leader of mobile-based money transfers, increase of tax on money transfers is expected to lead to significant contributions to the exchequer. The Bill is seeking to reduce gambling tax rate from 35 per cent to 15 per cent.

This has been one of the most controversial tax in the recent past, often referred to as ‘sin tax’, due to the negative effects resulting from gambling addiction.

However, the reduction may be interpreted as an effort to attract more investors in the industry since they have been key in supporting local sports and cultural activities.

While the mandatory employer-employee five per cent levy towards National Housing Development Fund as proposed in the Bill may be a game changer for affordable housing agenda, it is likely to trigger long-term unemployment for the citizenry as employers focus on reduction of payroll costs.Thus, revenue realised from this form of levy may be short-lived.

The Bill, additionally strives to introduce anti-adulteration levy on kerosene. Coupled by introduction of VAT on petroleum products, low-income households will be the most hit by these taxes due to increased cost of fuel and basic commodities.

While progressive tax reforms are always welcome in any decent economy, these policies should not be formulated at the expense of the low-income earners.

In my opinion, raising taxes is as important as introducing tax cuts. However, unless the government curbs misappropriation of public funds, seals corruption loopholes, re-examines the economic viability of the Big Four agenda, the major infrastructural projects and the practicability of the proposed tax reforms, then any increase or decrease of taxes may not reap the desired benefits. – The writer is a tax consultant at Ernst and Young. The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of EY