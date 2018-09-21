Team asks Pumwani hospital to set up cold rooms in infant deaths saga

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Pumwani Maternity Hospital management has 14 days to establish a functional cold room at the facility. They are also to ensure availability of a functional transport and ambulance system to provide 24-hour services.

These are part of the recommendations in a preliminary report by a joint inquiry team formed by the Health ministry after reports of infant deaths at the hospital in Nairobi.

The committee is headed by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) vice chair Prof Alice Mutungi who is an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist.

The ministry has urged Nairobi County government to deploy more health workers to the hospital and to equip other health centres to decongest Pumwani.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday claimed the dead infants found in the hospital were being used to promote a child selling racket.