Ruto, Eugene bail out Jirongo from custody

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo was yesterday released from police custody after Deputy President William Ruto and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa bailed him out.

Ruto reportedly paid the Sh5 million cash bail while Wamalwa deposited his Mercedes Benz logbook as a surety thus beating the 24-hour deadline that had been ordered by the court.

Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa and Nairobi businessman Stanley Livondo accompanied Wamalwa to court to secure Jirongo’s (pictured, centre) release.

After the release, Echesa posted on his Facebook page: “It is with utmost appreciation and humility that I would like to thank the deputy president for facilitating the release of our brother Cyrus Jirongo from custody. Thank you for standing with our brother in his time of need. We will always remain indebted to you for your kindness that is beyond measure.”

Civil Division deputy Registrar Elizabeth Tanui had freed him but he failed to meet bail terms by close of business on Wednesday.

He had been ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh5 million and execute a Sh5 million bond with a surety of the same amount by 2pm yesterday.

The court had ruled that if he failed to do so, he would be remanded pending a show-cause application. Jirongo, who unsuccessfully vied for the presidency last year, was arrested on Tuesday over an uncleared Sh25 million debt owed to businessman Bryan Yongo.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest against the former MP on August 6 after he failed to appear in court to show cause why he should not be committed to a civil jail for failing to pay the said amount. Tanui said Jirongo would be released on conditions.